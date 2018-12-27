Not as much rain as Sunday, but it'll still be wet
We likely won't come close to Sunday night's deluge, but it'll still be a wet Monday in Ottawa and Gatineau.
The good news: after today, it starts to warm up
Environment Canada expects a few showers to end late this afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies and a slim chance of some more showers.
It'll be windy, and the daytime high will reach about 5 C, well below normal for this time of year.
Overnight, expect cloudy skies, another chance of showers and a low of –2 C with a wind chill of –8.
After today, things warm start to warm up. Expect sunshine on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs in the low double digits.
