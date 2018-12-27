Not as much rain as Sunday, but it'll still be wet

We likely won't come close to Sunday night's deluge, but it'll still be a wet Monday in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Environment Canada expects a few showers to end late this afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies and a slim chance of some more showers.

It'll be windy, and the daytime high will reach about 5 C, well below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, expect cloudy skies, another chance of showers and a low of –2 C with a wind chill of –8.

After today, things warm start to warm up. Expect sunshine on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs in the low double digits.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.