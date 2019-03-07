Saturday will be great Sunday not as much
Saturday promises warm temperatures and clear skies
After Friday's rain, you can expect mostly sunny skies and high rising to 13 C on Saturday according to Environment Canada.
There will be some wind, but it should still be a very pleasant day to be outside.
On Sunday things turn a little bit however.
The temperature will drop a bit to a still warm 10 C, but some rain and possibly wet snow will move in as well.
There is a fair bit of rain in next week's forecast so brace yourself
