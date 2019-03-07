Saturday will be great Sunday not as much

Get outside it's really going to be quite nice Saturday.

After Friday's rain, you can expect mostly sunny skies and high rising to 13 C on Saturday according to Environment Canada.

There will be some wind, but it should still be a very pleasant day to be outside.

On Sunday things turn a little bit however.

The temperature will drop a bit to a still warm 10 C, but some rain and possibly wet snow will move in as well.

There is a fair bit of rain in next week's forecast so brace yourself

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.