At least it's April showers today instead of April snow
Showers will arrive later Friday, so don't let the warmth fool you — pack your umbrella.
Showers will arrive later Friday, so don't let the warmth fool you — pack your umbrellas.
An easterly breeze will develop, but despite that, the temperature will eventually climb into the double digits at about 10 C. The rain should end late Friday evening.
Even better weather arrives for Saturday, with a fair amount of sunshine and a breezy high of 13 C.
Sunday is looking cloudy but only a few degrees cooler.
