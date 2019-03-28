Thursday gets warmer again
The sunshine will come out today again and it won't be as windy.
The weekend looks like it will be spring-like
Despite another frosty start to the day, we will get a little bit milder Thursday.
We should get up to 6 C under sunny skies with cloudy periods.
The wind won't be as strong either, so it shouldn't feel as cold.
Look for some showers to eventually arrive later Friday with a high of 9 C, before a nice warm weekend.
We could hit the teens on Saturday.
