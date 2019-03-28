Skip to Main Content
Thursday gets warmer again
Ottawa·Weather

Thursday gets warmer again

The sunshine will come out today again and it won't be as windy.

The weekend looks like it will be spring-like

CBC News ·
It will be another decent day, but temperatures should really climb on the weekend. (Ian Black/CBC)

Despite another frosty start to the day, we will get a little bit milder Thursday. 

We should get up to 6 C under sunny skies with cloudy periods.

The wind won't be as strong either, so it shouldn't feel as cold.

Look for some showers to eventually arrive later Friday with a high of 9 C, before a nice warm weekend. 

We could hit the teens on Saturday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.