Thursday gets warmer again

Despite another frosty start to the day, we will get a little bit milder Thursday.

We should get up to 6 C under sunny skies with cloudy periods.

The wind won't be as strong either, so it shouldn't feel as cold.

Look for some showers to eventually arrive later Friday with a high of 9 C, before a nice warm weekend.

We could hit the teens on Saturday.

