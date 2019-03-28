It will be warmer again this afternoon
We have a decent afternoon ahead in between chilly nights. It's still below the average high temperature for mid-April.
It will be a sunny day, then another chilly night
It's improvement from yesterday, but not what a usual mid-April day in Ottawa should be.
Tuesday's 8.8 centimetres of snow at the Ottawa airport broke 2000's record for the most snow in the capital's recorded history on April 9.
It was the city's snowiest April day since April 6, 2016, when 14.2 centimetres drifted down.
The high today will only touch 6 C — the average for April 10 is 9 C — but we can hope to see some sunshine poke through the low cloud.
(And no snow.)
A similar day is on tap for Thursday, before showers and milder weather arrives Friday.
The early call for the weekend is that it's going to be a decent one, with a chance of rain on Saturday.
