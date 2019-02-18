After a dreary weekend, it's time for some April sunshine

After a few days of snow and slush and generally miserable conditions, the sun will shine once more on Ottawa-Gatineau.

The forecast for the first day of April calls for clear skies early on, with a wind chill down to –14 in the early morning.

A few clouds sail in this afternoon with a high of 3 C — a bit lower than normal for this time of year, but still above the freezing mark.

This evening should be clear, with increasing cloudiness before morning and an overnight low of –4 C.

Tuesday's looking like a grey day, but also a warmer one, with the high reaching 6 C.

There's a chance of rain or flurries on Wednesday.

