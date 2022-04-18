Skip to Main Content
Heavy snow expected Tuesday morning in capital region: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital region for Monday night into Tuesday.

Weather warning says snow could fall as fast as 3 cm per hour

A car waits at a stop light on Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa as snow falls Nov. 11, 2019. A winter weather travel advisory warns visibility could be bad Tuesday morning. (CBC)

The federal weather agency says the precipitation will likely begin as rain Monday night, turning to heavy snowfall early Tuesday morning.

In all, from five to 10 centimetres is expected to fall, at times falling at a rate of three centimetres per hour.

That heavy snowfall could make driving a challenge Tuesday morning.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the warning said. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada didn't expect much accumulation from the snowfall, as temperatures are expected to stay above zero degrees. 

