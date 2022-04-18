Heavy snow expected Tuesday morning in capital region: Environment Canada
Weather warning says snow could fall as fast as 3 cm per hour
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital region for Monday night into Tuesday.
The federal weather agency says the precipitation will likely begin as rain Monday night, turning to heavy snowfall early Tuesday morning.
In all, from five to 10 centimetres is expected to fall, at times falling at a rate of three centimetres per hour.
That heavy snowfall could make driving a challenge Tuesday morning.
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the warning said. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada didn't expect much accumulation from the snowfall, as temperatures are expected to stay above zero degrees.
