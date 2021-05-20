Low water levels around Ottawa have some conservationists worried about what might happen if the region doesn't get significant rain soon.

Ottawa experienced one of the driest months of May on record this year, and the lack of rainfall — combined with a number of other factors — are leading to levels below "what we would normally see in the lowest levels in the summertime," said Brian Stratton, engineering manager for the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority.

"Ever since the early spring, water levels have been low in our watershed. That was a result of not a lot of snow during the wintertime and a very mild March," Stratton said.

Over the past 90 days, rainfall levels have been 60 to 80 per cent lower than what's normally expected. That's put strain on both farmers and wildlife, he said.

"The fish and all the animals and things that live within the waterways are definitely impacted big time, because normally they rely on a steady flow," Stratton said. "So in some areas, the flow will become very stagnant — and maybe stop."

What's more, low water levels are becoming a yearly problem in the Rideau River watershed, Stratton said. The authority is asking residents in the area to conserve water by 10 per cent, which means cutting back on non-essential water use.

Boaters beware

The situation is worrisome on the Ottawa River too, where some conservationists say the level is 30 per cent lower than normal.

"Here we are, in the middle of June, with a couple of months of summer to come. So that's the concern — [it's] where we could potentially go," said Michael Sarich, a water resources engineer with the Ottawa River Regulation Secretariat.

Sarich said drinking water in the city shouldn't be affected by the lower levels, but boaters may run into trouble navigating shallow waters.

In fact, that's what some marinas on the river are already hearing.

Michael Sarich of the Ottawa River Regulation Secretariat says without steady rain, things could get worse. (Laurie Fagan CBC)

"It doesn't tend to get much lower than it is now," said Ken Skublics, training director at the Kanata Sailing Club.

Skublics said he's already heard of one boat that was damaged when it ran aground upriver from his club.

"You need to be extra cautious in where you travel on the river, and where you sail or take your power boat, so that you are aware of the shallow areas."

It's a similar story at one marina on the Quebec side of the river.

"People have difficulty getting out of the marina because of the water level is too low and they hit the bottom," said Nicholas Bourassa, a staff member at the Aylmer Marina in Gatineau, Que.

The water's sandy bottom means there hasn't been any damage so far, but Bourassa says he worries about the rest of the summer.

"The water level is going to get lower eventually, and I don't know what's going to happen when that's going to happen."