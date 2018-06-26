Skip to Main Content
Get ready for a blistering hot Canada Day weekend

Environment Canada, Ottawa Public Health issue heat alerts

Heat rises off of the pavement as cyclists cross the Champlain bridge in this 2010 file photo. Humidex values are expected to be in the 40s in Ottawa this weekend. (Pawel Dwulit/The Canadian Press)

You'll be feeling some searing temperatures along with that sense of national pride this Canada Day in Ottawa.

Both Environment Canada and Ottawa Public Health have issued heat alerts ahead of the long weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon warning temperatures will begin to climb following rain on Wednesday.

"Beginning Friday or Saturday and continuing through the Canada Day long weekend, expected daytime highs are in the low- to mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s," the agency wrote in a statement. "Overnight low temperatures will only fall to the low 20s, providing little or no relief from the heat."

The agency won't hazard a guess as to when the heat will break, with early forecasts suggesting it could persist into the middle of next week.

Health warnings 

Ottawa Public Health is also warning about the heat.

The health agency is advising people to stay cool this weekend, drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

It's also warning people to avoid strenuous activities, and to wear sunscreen. It's also cautioning people not to leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car.

