Chance for record-breaking Saturday as November's warm weather continues

Ottawa might break heat records from the 1930s on Saturday.

Environment Canada's forecasted high is 22 C.

The record high for Nov. 5 in Ottawa was in 1938 at 22.8 C. The hottest November day in 150 years of Environment Canada records in Ottawa was 23.9 C Nov. 6 that same year.

The average high temperature this time of year in Ottawa is around 7 C. Ottawa has been well above that for six straight days and may run that to 10 days before a drop to around average Tuesday.

At Champlain Golf Club, operations manager Jean Pilon said it's been great having this continuation of warm temperatures.

Guy Baron, a retired federal worker golfing at the course Thursday, said the weather was more reminiscent of Florida or South Carolina and he was eager to take advantage of it.

The city has extended its temporary patio permits until Nov. 13.

Climate change means less winter weather

On top of the increasing frequency and severity of weather events like heat waves, freeze-thaw spells and tornadoes, the National Capital Commission also noted in a June report on climate change that climate change should cause shorter winters.

That will have immediate effects on the types of activities people can do during the normally colder months, it said.

Ottawans share their mixed feelings on warm November temperatures Duration 1:11 CBC News weathercaster Vikta Paulo took to the streets to find out how Ottawans feel about potentially record-breaking temperatures expected this weekend.

For instance, the seasons for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and skating will all be shorter and "adapting these programs over time will add pressure on already limited operations, maintenance, staff, and budgets," the report said.

In 150 years of Environment Canada weather records in Ottawa, the decade spanning 2012 to 2021 had the most heat records.