Chance for record-breaking Saturday as November's warm weather continues

The forecast for Saturday is another warm day and that has weather watchers thinking it might also be a record-breaking Nov. 5.

The previous record for Nov. 5 came in 1938 when the temperature hit 22.8 C. Thursday's Environment Canada forecast had this year's Nov. 5 hitting 22 C.

The warm fall weather has people in the capital region doing things they might not be able to do in most Novembers, like playing golf.

At Champlain Golf Club, operations manager Jean Pilon said it's been great having this continuation of warm temperatures.

He said it's always nicer to be busy working with customers, and that most years at this time, that wouldn't be happening.

Guy Baron, a retired federal worker golfing at the course Thursday, said the weather was more reminiscent of Florida or South Carolina and he was eager to take advantage of it.

The hottest November day in Ottawa, from records dating back to 1872, was 23.9 C on Nov. 6, 1938.

The average high this time of year in Ottawa is around 8 C.

The five hottest November daily records in Ottawa over the past 150 years are:

23.9 C on Nov. 6, 1938.

23.4 C on Nov. 10, 2020.

23.3 C on Nov. 3, 1961.

22.8 C on Nov. 5, 1938.

22.5 C on Nov. 9, 2020.

In June, the National Capital Commission released a report that looked into the risks facing the region due to climate change.

On top of the increasing frequency and severity of weather events like heat waves, freeze-thaw spells and tornadoes, it also noted that shorter winters will have immediate effects on the types of activities people can do during the normally colder months.

For instance, the seasons for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and skating will all be shorter and "adapting these programs over time will add pressure on already limited operations, maintenance, staff, and budgets," the report said.