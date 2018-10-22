Skip to Main Content
Theresa Kavanagh wins in Bay ward

Theresa Kavanagh will represent Bay ward for the next four years.
Theresa Kavanagh has been elected in Bay Ward. (Laura Osman/CBC )

Theresa Kavanagh will represent Bay ward for the next four years.

With all polls reporting, Kavanagh has 55.2 per cent of the vote, well ahead of her nearest challenger, Don Dransfield, who has 17.8 per cent of the vote. 

It was an open race in Bay after Mark Taylor kept his promise to serve only two terms.

The five candidates were:

  • Erica Dath
  • Don Dransfield
  • Theresa Kavanagh
  • Marc Lugert
  • Trevor Robinson
