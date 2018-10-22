Jenna Sudds projected to win in Kanata North

Jenna Sudds will represent the ward of Kanata North for the next four years, CBC News is projecting.

With 96 of 97 polls counted, Sudds has 46.3 per cent of the vote and a 1,500-vote lead over her closest rival, Matt Muirhead.

Marianne Wilkinson is now at Papa Sam’s restaurant where candidate Jenna Sudds will be. Wilkinson held the seat in Kanata North for a number of years and decided not to run this election and has endorsed Sudds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottvote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottvote</a> <a href="https://t.co/wXuQWGQScf">pic.twitter.com/wXuQWGQScf</a> —@Krystalle_CBC

The race was anyone's to win after longtime councillor Marianne Wilkinson announced in March that she's leaving municipal politics about 50 years after she won her first election.

The other three candidates were:

Philip Bloedow

David Gourlay

Lorne Neufeldt

