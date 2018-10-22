Skip to Main Content
Jenna Sudds projected to win in Kanata North

Jenna Sudds will represent the ward of Kanata North for the next four years, CBC News is projecting.
Jenna Sudds is projected to win in Kanata North. (Supplied)

With 96 of 97 polls counted, Sudds has 46.3 per cent of the vote and a 1,500-vote lead over her closest rival, Matt Muirhead.

The race was anyone's to win after longtime councillor Marianne Wilkinson announced in March that she's leaving municipal politics about 50 years after she won her first election.

The other three candidates were:

  • Philip Bloedow
  • David Gourlay
  • Lorne Neufeldt

More to come.

