Allan Hubley projected to win in Kanata South

CBC projects Allan Hubley will represent Kanata South for the next four years.
CBC projects Allan Hubley will be re-elected in Kanata South. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Allan Hubley will represent Kanata South​ for the next four years.

With 86.5 per cent of polls reporting, Hubley, the incumbent, has 46 per cent of the vote, well ahead of his closest challenger. 

Hubley had initially promised not to run in more than two elections, but later decided to seek a third term.

The four candidates were:

  • Steve Anderson
  • Mike Brown
  • Allan Hubley (incumbent)
  • Doug Large
