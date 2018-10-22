Carol Anne Meehan scores upset in Gloucester-South Nepean

Carol Anne Meehan will represent the ward of Gloucester-South Nepean​ for the next four years.

The former television news anchor won 42.5 per cent of the vote, ousting incumbent Michael Qaqish with 38.7 per cent.

Speaking to her supporters, Meehan said she was overwhelmed by the victory and grateful to all those who had helped.

"I would never have envisioned I would be here tonight surrounded by so many friends and supporters and people who just believed in me."

She said she was ready to work hard for her constituents.

"They have entrusted me with their future, because we are such a big and growing ward and we have so much to do."

Qaqish was first elected in 2014.

The city clerk is expected to declare the official results by Thursday.

