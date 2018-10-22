Laura Dudas projected to win in Innes ward

Laura Dudas will represent the ward of Innes ward for the next four years, CBC News is projecting.

With 92 of 96 polls counted, Dudas has 39.3 per cent of the vote and a more than 1,100-vote lead over her closest rival, Donna Leith-Gudbranson.

In March, Jody Mitic announced he would not seek re-election in order to focus on his family and personal health. In June, a formal leave of absence was approved, and three other councillors took over his files.

The two candidates who fought for the seat were Tammy Lynch and François Trépanier.

More to come.