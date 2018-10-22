Skip to Main Content
Stephen Blais projected to win in Cumberland

CBC Ottawa's decision desk projects that incumbent Stephen Blais will represent Cumberland ward for the next four years.
CBC projects Stephen Blais will be re-elected in Cumberland. (CBC News)

Stephen Blais will represent the ward of Cumberland for the next four years.

With 60.6 per cent of polls reporting Blais has a significant lead with 89.5 per cent of the vote. 

Blais, who was first elected in 2010, had promised to stay at City Hall for only two terms but decided to seek re-election a third time.

The three candidates were:

  • Stephen Blais (incumbent)
  • Jensen Boire
  • Cameron Rose Jette
