Stephen Blais projected to win in Cumberland
CBC Ottawa's decision desk projects that incumbent Stephen Blais will represent Cumberland ward for the next four years.
With 60.6 per cent of polls reporting Blais has a significant lead with 89.5 per cent of the vote.
Blais, who was first elected in 2010, had promised to stay at City Hall for only two terms but decided to seek re-election a third time.
The three candidates were:
- Stephen Blais (incumbent)
- Jensen Boire
- Cameron Rose Jette