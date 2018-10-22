Shawn Menard wrests Capital ward from David Chernushenko

Shawn Menard will represent Capital ward​ for the next four years, ousting incumbent David Chernushenko, who was running for a third term.

With 100 per cent of the polls reporting, it was a tight three-way race. Menard won with 28.1 per cent of the vote, followed by Christine McAllister, who took 25.2 per cent and Chernushenko with 23.4 per cent.

Chernushenko has been the Capital ward councillor since 2010.

The five candidates were: