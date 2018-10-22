Shawn Menard wrests Capital ward from David Chernushenko

Skip to Main Content
Shawn Menard will represent Capital ward​ for the next four years, ousting incumbent David Chernushenko, who was running for a third term.
Shawn Menard will represent Capital ward​ for the next four years, ousting incumbent David Chernushenko, who was running for a third term.

With 100 per cent of the polls reporting, it was a tight three-way race. Menard won with 28.1 per cent of the vote, followed by Christine McAllister, who took 25.2 per cent and Chernushenko with 23.4 per cent. 

Chernushenko has been the Capital ward councillor since 2010. 

The five candidates were:

  • Jide Afolabi
  • Anthony Carricato
  • David Chernushenko (incumbent)
  • Christine McAllister
  • Shawn Menard
