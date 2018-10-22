Riley Brockington projected to win in River ward
CBC projects Riley Brockington will represent River ward for the next four years.
Brockington has 52.8 per cent of the vote with 83.5 per cent of polls reporting. His nearest challenger, Fabien Kalala Cimankinda, has 23.2 per cent.
Brockington has represented the riding since 2014.
The four candidates were:
- Riley Brockington (incumbent)
- Fabien Kalala Cimankinda
- Kerri Keith
- Hassib Reda