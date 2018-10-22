Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney re-elected in landslide

The CBC decision desk projects that Catherine McKenney will be re-elected in Somerset ward.

With all 116 polls in the ward reporting, McKenney held onto her seat with a commanding lead, securing 76.7 per cent of the vote. The next closest candidate was Jerry Kovacs, who put up 1,461 votes to McKenney's 7,754.

She was first elected to council in 2014 with 40 per cent of the vote, becoming the first open LGBT woman at the table.

Housing affordability, development issues and questions around supervised injection sites continued to be serious concerns in the inner-city ward, alongside cycling and walking infrastructure and sidewalk snow removal.

The city clerk is expected to declare the official results on Thursday.

