Matthew Luloff wins packed race in Orléans

Matthew Luloff will represent the ward of Orléans for the next four years after winning a closely contested election.

With all 97 polls counted, Luloff has 23.8 per cent of the vote, 264 votes more than the next closest rival, Catherine Kitts.

The results remain unofficial until the city clerk verifies the final poll counts, which is expected to happen by Thursday.

Bob Monette, who had been the councillor for the riding since 2006, originally planned to run for another term but later decided to withdraw his nomination for family reasons.

There were 17 candidates running in the ward. The other 15 were: