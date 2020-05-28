City waives restaurant patio fees for 2020

Ottawa city council has approved waiving patio fees for local restaurants in 2020 to help them seat customers further apart in the COVID-19 era.

"We think it's a significant way that we with limited resources can help the restaurant industry," said Mayor Jim Watson, as council approved his motion unanimously Wednesday.

"I think we're going to lose some of our restaurants — some of the long-standing ones, even — because they've been out of business and out of revenue for literally 10 weeks now."

The city typically charges $14.15 per square metre from April to October. Other cities, such as Edmonton, Windsor, and Kingston, Ont., have already decided to waive such fees.

Last week at Queen's Park, Progressive Conservative MPP Gila Martow also proposed finding ways to allow restaurants to use parking lots and streets for seating space.

Council called for staff to deliver a plan at the upcoming June 3rd transportation committee for exactly that — options to expand patios on private and public property.

Some of those options could involve parking spaces that aren't being used, or parking lots adjacent to the restaurants, explained Steve Willis, the city's general manager of planning.

Sarah Chown, who heads the Ottawa chapter of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association, says restaurants are already planning out their spacing for reopening. (CBC News)

Restaurant industry applauds decision

That's the news the restaurant industry will now be waiting for.

"Given that we're going to have to space those tables out, you're going to be losing seating," said Sarah Chown, Ottawa chair for the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association.

Chown said she was very happy about council's decision on patio fees.

"Operating at a reduced capacity [when] margins are so slim to begin with, [it's] going to be very difficult to make ends meet," she said.

"So any extra room we can get is something we're definitely looking for."

New patio applications within 90 meters of residential properties will also only pay a fee of $340 rather than $567 this year, and the city is working on speeding up the public consultation process for those patios to take place in 10 days.

Industry already hit hard

The City of Ottawa also released some stark statistics Wednesday about how bad a financial hit the local restaurant and other sectors are taking in this pandemic.

Among the worst off are eateries, hotels, and entertainment venues, which shed 25,522 jobs by mid-April, said Willis, who is also responsible for economic development.

Statistics compiled for the city by consulting firm EY Canada also show the retail sector lost 27,000 jobs by that point.

"The downturn is going to hurt some of the lowest-income earners, and those in precarious employment, most," Willis said, noting there has been a big jump in unemployment for women and youth during the pandemic.

The city is now planning a second "buy local" promotional campaign, while also developing ways to streamline permits and other city processes such as permits for the hardest-hit sectors.

Willis also said the city is trying to identify other ways to stimulate the economy, including coming up with projects so that when the province and federal governments announce infrastructure stimulus funding, they'll be ready to apply.