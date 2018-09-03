ELECTION 2018
Find debates near you ahead of Ottawa's election
Want to know where you can see local candidates debating ahead of Ottawa's 2018 municipal election? CBC News has compiled a handy list.
From Orléans to Stittsville-Kanata West, debates are being held for mayor and councillor races
Want to know where you can see local candidates debating ahead of Ottawa's 2018 municipal election?
Well, CBC News has compiled this handy list of debates being held for the mayoral candidates and within wards for council candidates.
Are we missing a debate in your area? If so, send an email to the CBC's Darren Major.
Mayoral debates
- Sept. 22: 11:30 a.m. at Lansdowne's Horticulture Building. Hosted by Green Energy Doors Open.
- Sept. 26: 6:30 p.m. at the Shaw Centre. Hosted by Ecology Ottawa.
- Oct. 2: 7 p.m. at a location still to be determined. Hosted by NowWhat?! Ottawa.
Ward debates
Innes
- Sept. 5: 7 p.m. at Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans, for a French-language debate.
- Sept. 19: 8 p.m. at Blackburn Community Hall. Hosted by Ecology Ottawa.
- Sept. 24: 7 p.m. at Rendez-vous des aînés francophones d'Ottawa. Hosted by the Bradley Estates Community Association.
Capital
- Sept. 22: 12:30 p.m. at Lansdowne's Horticulture Building. Hosted by Green Energy Doors Open.
- Sept. 27: 7 p.m. at the Glebe Community Centre.
Cumberland
Sept. 4: 7 p.m. at Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans for a French-language debate.
Orléans
- Sept. 6: 7 p.m. at Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans for a French-language debate.
West Carleton-March
- Sept. 12: 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Anglican Church on Woodkilton Road.
- Oct. 4: 7 p.m. at Huntley Mess Hall.
River
- Sept. 22: 7 p.m. at the Carlington Recreation Centre.
Stittsville-Kanata West
- Sept. 23: 7 p.m. at the Stittsville United Church. Hosted by the Stittsville Village Association.
Gloucester-Southgate
- Oct. 11: 6 p.m. at the Greenboro Library.
Bay
- Oct. 11: 7 p.m. at the Nepean Sailing Club.
Alta Vista
- Oct. 2: 6:30 p.m. at the Dempsey Community Centre.