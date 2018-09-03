Find debates near you ahead of Ottawa's election

Want to know where you can see local candidates debating ahead of Ottawa's 2018 municipal election?

Well, CBC News has compiled this handy list of debates being held for the mayoral candidates and within wards for council candidates.

Are we missing a debate in your area? If so, send an email to the CBC's Darren Major.

Mayoral debates

Sept. 22: 11:30 a.m. at Lansdowne's Horticulture Building. Hosted by Green Energy Doors Open.

Sept. 26: 6:30 p.m. at the Shaw Centre. Hosted by Ecology Ottawa.

Oct. 2: 7 p.m. at a location still to be determined. Hosted by NowWhat?! Ottawa.

Ward debates

Innes

Sept. 5: 7 p.m. at Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans, for a French-language debate.

Sept. 19: 8 p.m. at Blackburn Community Hall. Hosted by Ecology Ottawa.

Sept. 24: 7 p.m. at Rendez-vous des aînés francophones d'Ottawa. Hosted by the Bradley Estates Community Association.

Capital

Sept. 22: 12:30 p.m. at Lansdowne's Horticulture Building. Hosted by Green Energy Doors Open.​​

Sept. 27: 7 p.m. at the Glebe Community Centre.

Cumberland

Sept. 4: 7 p.m. at Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans for a French-language debate.

Orléans​

Sept. 6: 7 p.m. at Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans for a French-language debate.​

West Carleton-​March

Sept. 12: 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Anglican Church on Woodkilton Road.

Oct. 4: 7 p.m. at Huntley Mess Hall.

River

Sept. 22: 7 p.m. at the Carlington Recreation Centre.

Stittsville-​Kanata West

Sept. 23: 7 p.m. at the Stittsville United Church. Hosted by the Stittsville Village Association.

Gloucester-​Southgate​

Oct. 11: 6 p.m. at the Greenboro Library.

Bay

Oct. 11: 7 p.m. at the Nepean Sailing Club.

Alta Vista