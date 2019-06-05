Volunteers still needed to remove sandbags, flood debris

The City of Ottawa needs another army of volunteers this weekend, this time to help remove sandbags and debris left by the spring flooding.

The city issued a call Wednesday for volunteers who can remove sandbags and debris in flood-affected areas, including West Carleton-March, Bay and Cumberland wards.

During the floods, volunteers filled approximately 1.5 million sandbags to keep floodwaters out of people's homes.

The cleanup work will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers are asked to report to one of three registration centres:

Saturday

The Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Ln. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride located in Kanata at 1321-3043 Innovation Dr. staring at 8:30 a.m.

at 262 Len Purcell Ln. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride located in Kanata at 1321-3043 Innovation Dr. staring at 8:30 a.m. R.J. Kennedy Memorial Community Centre at 1115 Dunning Rd. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

The Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Ln. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride located in Kanata at 1321-3043 Innovation Dr. staring at 8:30 a.m.

at 262 Len Purcell Ln. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride located in Kanata at 1321-3043 Innovation Dr. staring at 8:30 a.m. The Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Ave. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers must be older than 12 and are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing that can get dirty.

Large groups wanting to volunteer should call 311 so that they can be directed to the best locations.