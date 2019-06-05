Volunteers still needed to remove sandbags, flood debris
City looking for help cleaning up flood-affected areas this weekend
The City of Ottawa needs another army of volunteers this weekend, this time to help remove sandbags and debris left by the spring flooding.
The city issued a call Wednesday for volunteers who can remove sandbags and debris in flood-affected areas, including West Carleton-March, Bay and Cumberland wards.
During the floods, volunteers filled approximately 1.5 million sandbags to keep floodwaters out of people's homes.
The cleanup work will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteers are asked to report to one of three registration centres:
Saturday
- The Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Ln. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride located in Kanata at 1321-3043 Innovation Dr. staring at 8:30 a.m.
- R.J. Kennedy Memorial Community Centre at 1115 Dunning Rd. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
- The Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Ln. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride located in Kanata at 1321-3043 Innovation Dr. staring at 8:30 a.m.
- The Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Ave. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers must be older than 12 and are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing that can get dirty.
Large groups wanting to volunteer should call 311 so that they can be directed to the best locations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.