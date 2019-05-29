Volunteers needed to take down Ottawa's sandbag walls
City wants help to clean up flooded areas
The City of Ottawa is hoping the army of volunteers that pitched in to stack sandbags during the spring floods will come out again this weekend to take them down.
The city issued a call Wednesday for volunteers who can remove sandbags and debris in flood-affected areas, including the West Carleton-March, Bay and Cumberland wards.
During the floods, volunteers filled approximately 1.5 million sandbags to keep the Ottawa River out of people's homes.
The removal work will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. People are asked to report to one of three volunteer registration centres:
- The Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre at 100 Clifford Campbell St.
- The Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Lane. Volunteers can catch a shuttle to this location from the Innovation Park and Ride.
- The Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Ave.
- Volunteers can also register at the Trim Park and Ride and be taken to Cumberland to help out.
Volunteers must be older than 12 and are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing that can get dirty.
Large groups wanting to volunteer should call 311 so that they can be directed to the best locations.
