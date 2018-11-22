Frustrated volunteers ditching city advisory committees

The City of Ottawa is once again recruiting volunteers to serve on its five citizen advisory committees, but some of the people who answered the call last term say they wouldn't raise their hands again.

Some even quit in frustration before completing their four-year stint.

I just felt there would be better ways to use my time. - Adrienne Yuen , former advisory committee vice-chair

Members of the city's environmental stewardship advisory committee summed up the experience by saying they felt "underutilized and often ignored" by councillors on the standing committee to which they reported.

Of the 11 residents appointed to that committee in 2015, only five remain, chair Kris Nanda told councillors Thursday.

The committee's former vice-chair, Adrienne Yuen, said she was initially excited to be chosen and took the position seriously. She read reports, attended meetings and helped draft recommendations, but she never knew what happened to those suggestions.

After councillors neglected to consult the group while drafting the 2017 budget, Yuen quit.

"I'm very interested and passionate about the environment and sustainability, and I just felt there would be better ways to use my time. I would not do it again," she said.

'Rubber-stamping' reports

There are four other advisory committees dealing with accessibility, French-language services, planning issues and arts, culture and heritage.

This term, only the French-language services advisory committee has maintained its original membership.

What we have now is not good enough. - Coun. Rick Chiarelli

Mike Nemesvary, a former world-class athlete, has been a vocal advocate on accessibility issues since becoming quadriplegic three decades ago. He's not accustomed to giving up.

But Nemesvary said he quit as vice-chair of the accessibility advisory committee last year because he felt he was simply rubber-stamping reports to show the city had sought the perspective of accessibility experts.

"If we're true advisers, and we're being recruited, and they're respecting our collective intelligence and our knowledge, there has to be more levels of accountability for what we say and do, and more resources, frankly, coming from city hall."

Frustration dates back years

Elected officials, city staff and volunteers have for years struggled to fix the way the advisory committees function.

In 2012, city council approved a major revamp, whittling 15 advisory committees down to five and better aligning them with both standing committees and the priorities of city council.

"What we have now is not good enough," said Coun. Rick Chiarelli, the environmental stewardship advisory committee's council liaison.

Coun. Jeff Leiper said when residents ask him about applying to join an advisory committee, he steers them a different direction.

"I've had to advise them that probably the best way to move the city's agenda right now is to work with one of the external organizations in the city."