Crosswalk stalled over concerns for VIP motorcades

A plan to slow traffic near a residential neighbourhood in Ottawa has hit a roadblock over concerns it will inconvenience VIP motorcades.

The Old Ottawa South Community Association wants a raised crosswalk on Colonel By Drive at Seneca Street to both slow motorists and give pedestrians a safe place to cross.

Sue Neill, chair of the association's traffic and safety committee, said the intersection can be a dangerous place.

"The challenge here is that Colonel By is a real thruway of traffic and cars go very quickly, and there's not many breaks in the traffic," she said.

"If you're trying to get across to the canal, it's very difficult."

She said it's common to see cyclists and parents with strollers struggling to find a gap in the traffic to cross Colonel By.

Security concerns

Neill said the community association was initially told it would get a raised crosswalk at the intersection — essentially, a crosswalk on top of a speed hump — as well as pedestrian-activated lights to warn drivers when someone was about to cross.

The lights and the crosswalk are still coming, but the association has been told the speed hump is out.

The reason, Neill said, is that neither Ottawa police nor the National Capital Commission want any impediment to VIP motorcades that use Colonel By to get from the airport to the city's downtown.

Neill points out there's already a raised crosswalk on Colonel By near the University of Ottawa, so the refusal seems unreasonable.

"We understand security is an issue, but I mean, to what degree is security an issue in this neighbourhood with … the odd VIP entourage coming through?"

Councillor weighs in

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard welcomes the new crossing, but said the raised crosswalk would have been a smart addition.

"If you compare the risk associated with ... the thousands of pedestrians and cyclists that'll be crossing there versus the very small amount of diplomats that take that route, I think it's obvious we need to look at safer options for folks in Ottawa," he said.

Menard said he has raised the issue with the NCC and Ottawa police, and hopes they will be open to change.



"I hope to see some movement on this. They've been fairly steadfast in their position."

The NCC said no final decision has been made on the crosswalk, but should come within the next few months.

Spokesperson Cédric Pelletier said along with the city, the NCC has improved several intersections along the canal to make them safer for pedestrians.

"As part of the federal approvals process, the NCC and the City of Ottawa has the obligation to consult all partners," Pelletier said.

The head of the Ottawa Police Service's traffic section was unavailable for comment.