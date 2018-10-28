Vigil held in Ottawa for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Dozens of people gathered at the Canadian Monument for Human Rights in Ottawa on Sunday for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 11 victims who died at the Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

People came out to attend the vigil, which was billed as both a way to commemorate the victims and to push back against anti-Semitism​ and xenophobia.

Cory Balsam, who attended the vigil, said the event provided a space to start healing.

"The message was really one of unification against the rise of the extreme right around the world," he said. "[It] was a healing space where people came together to oppose what happened in Pittsburgh."

People at the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights in Ottawa for the vigil on Sunday. (Radio-Canada)

Officials in Pittsburgh released the names of the 11 victims on Sunday. They ranged in age from 54 to 97 years old.

Gunman Robert Bowers, 46, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with 30 state crimes and 29 federal ones. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said that Bowers could face the death penalty.

Uniting against hatred

Dara Lithwick spoke at the event in Ottawa, calling for unity against xenophobia and hatred.

"I invite us all to pledge together to listen, to be open to learning from the experiences of others, [and] to be as compassionate and caring as we can be."

A vigil was held in Ottawa on Sunday to remember the 11 people killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. (Radio-Canada)

"I think the message tonight was one of love and of reaching outside oneself," she said. "It's amazing seeing everybody here in solidarity to do that."

Other vigils were held across Canada including in Montreal, Halifax and Vancouver.