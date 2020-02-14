Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What's open and closed this Victoria Day in Ottawa

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day this Monday, May 23.

Rideau Centre, Tanger Outlets, 3 Beer Store locations will be open Monday

Some businesses are operating on Monday but it's best to check ahead to make sure. (Roman Sigaev/Shutterstock)

City services

  • Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
  • The provincial court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
  • The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
  • There will be no waste collection. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
  • The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.
  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
  • The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
  • City child-care centres will be closed.
  • The city's dental clinics will be closed.
  • The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • The Ottawa Public Health information line, COVID-19 information line and vaccine booking line will be closed.
  • COVID test sites at the Brewer Arena, Moodie Drive and Mer-Bleue Road are closed. Others are open.

Recreation

  • Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out to facilities directly to find their schedules.
  • Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to find their schedules.
  • The Shenkman Arts Centre, Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe, City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed. 

Parking and transit 

  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
  • OC Transpo bus service and the Confederation Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • On Monday, a whole family (as many as six people with a maximum of two aged 13 or older) can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass purchased at any ticket machine or from a bus operator.
  • The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service will be closed (all other service centres are currently closed).
  • The OC Transpo lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.
  • Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service, with regular bookings automatically cancelled.

Retail

  • Certain areas of the city can open stores on holidays if they want. This also applies to grocery stores.
  • Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
  • Tanger Outlets and the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Groceries

  • Most grocery stores in the city will be closed but it's always best to check ahead. 

Alcohol

  • All LCBOs and most Beer Stores will be closed. The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St., 1984 Baseline Rd. and 548 Montreal Rd.
