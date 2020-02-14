What's open and closed this Victoria Day in Ottawa
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day this Monday, May 23.
City services
- Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
- The provincial court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
- The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
- There will be no waste collection. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- City child-care centres will be closed.
- The city's dental clinics will be closed.
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ottawa Public Health information line, COVID-19 information line and vaccine booking line will be closed.
- COVID test sites at the Brewer Arena, Moodie Drive and Mer-Bleue Road are closed. Others are open.
Recreation
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out to facilities directly to find their schedules.
- Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to find their schedules.
- The Shenkman Arts Centre, Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe, City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed.
Parking and transit
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
- OC Transpo bus service and the Confederation Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- On Monday, a whole family (as many as six people with a maximum of two aged 13 or older) can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass purchased at any ticket machine or from a bus operator.
- The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service will be closed (all other service centres are currently closed).
- The OC Transpo lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service, with regular bookings automatically cancelled.
Retail
- Certain areas of the city can open stores on holidays if they want. This also applies to grocery stores.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
- Tanger Outlets and the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Groceries
- Most grocery stores in the city will be closed but it's always best to check ahead.
Alcohol
- All LCBOs and most Beer Stores will be closed. The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St., 1984 Baseline Rd. and 548 Montreal Rd.