U of O students among victims of deadly Iran plane crash

At least three people from Ottawa were among the victims of Wednesday's PS752 plane crash in Iran.

The University of Ottawa confirmed Wednesday afternoon that three of its students were aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed minutes after takeoff just outside Tehran.

The university said it is still checking if other students, faculty or staff were aboard the plane. It has not provided the names of the students in the crash.

Global Affairs Canada said there were 63 Canadians killed in the crash.

More to come...