Ottawa police investigate Vanier shooting

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in Vanier that has sent one person to hospital.

One person injured in shooting

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night on St. Jacques Street, not far from the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre.

The shooting happened at a residential address and one victim, police would not release the person's age or gender, was taken to hospital. 

No one is currently in custody.

