Ottawa police investigate Vanier shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in Vanier that has sent one person to hospital.
One person injured in shooting
The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night on St. Jacques Street, not far from the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre.
The shooting happened at a residential address and one victim, police would not release the person's age or gender, was taken to hospital.
No one is currently in custody.