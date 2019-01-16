1 injured after shooting in Vanier restaurant

One person is in hospital and police are looking for three suspects after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Vanier Wednesday night.

Three men entered a Burger King restaurant at 199 Montreal Road around 6 p.m. and got into a confrontation with another man inside, according to police. Multiple gunshots were fired, the victim was struck and the three men ran out of the restaurant.

The man, who is known to police, was taken hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police have not located the suspects and believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

The restaurant is closed for the evening and the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is asking any witnesses to come forward. The unit can be reached at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.