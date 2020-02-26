Long-held Ontario Liberal ridings to go to polls in Thursday byelections

Voters in Ottawa–Vanier and Ottawa–Orléans will go to the polls Thursday to determine the fate of two of the eight seats the Liberals hung onto when they were routed in the 2018 provincial election.

Ottawa–Vanier NDP candidate Miriam Djilane acknowledges the ridings are Liberal strongholds.

"Fortresses always crumble eventually," Djilane said at a news conference Tuesday.

Djilane says the entire Ontario NDP caucus, federal leader Jagmeet Singh and several MPs have helped canvass both ridings during the byelection campaign.

"It's very clear from talking to residents of Ottawa–Vanier — and I'm sure Orléans as well — that people are really tired of being taken for granted and they want to make sure their votes are counted."

Liberal candidate Stephen Blais, a current city councillor who has reduced his responsibilities during the campaign, said the party's smaller seat count gives him more freedom on the campaign trail.

"The luxury of being in the position that we're in is that I don't need to listen to the party boss in Toronto," Blais said.

Ontario Liberal candidate Stephen Blais, who is still sitting as the councillor for Cumberland Ward, says he's knocked on thousands of doors in the wake of his party's dismal finish in 2018. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"My platform and my brochure is all about Orléans and it's what I want to say. It hasn't had to be approved by unelected officials in downtown Toronto."

The Liberals were reduced to eight seats in the June 2018 election that saw Doug Ford's Ontario PC Party form a majority government.

The NDP is now the official opposition with the Liberal rump losing official party status and still in the process of electing a new leader.

Ottawa–​​​​​​​Vanier and Ottawa-Orléans were two of the seats that stayed Liberal but their members of provincial parliament resigned for other positions.

Nathalie Des Rosiers returned to academia and Marie-France Lalonde pursued and won the federal seat for the riding.

CBC News reached out to the Ontario PC Party and the individual campaigns of Ottawa–​​​​​​​Orléans candidate Natalie Montgomery and Ottawa–​​​​​​​Vanier candidate Patrick Mayangi. Neither were made available for an interview.

For too long, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaVanier?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaVanier</a> has been forgoten. Our beautiful riding has been left behind. But there is hope! Ottawa Vanier needs an MPP who realizes their needs. When elected, I will fight to bring innovation to the riding. I will be Vanier's voice in Government. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ontariopc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ontariopc</a> <a href="https://t.co/C9B2M19NUV">pic.twitter.com/C9B2M19NUV</a> —@patmayangi

On Monday, Elections Ontario reported that 4,822 ballots had been cast in Orléans, representing about 4.35 per cent of registered voters. That was less than half the figure for advanced polls in the 2018 general elections.

In Ottawa–​​​​​​​Vanier, the preliminary results for advanced polls were similarly low — 2.47 per cent of registered voters, or 2,502 people cast their ballots.

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.