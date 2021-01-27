Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Election 2021

Mona Fortier re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier

Mona Fortier has been re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier.

Riding has been solidly red since 1933

CBC News ·
Liberal Mona Fortier had served as the first ever minister of middle class prosperity. She was re-elected Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Liberal Mona Fortier has been re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier.

Fortier, who first won the riding in a 2017 byelection, served as the first-ever minister of middle class prosperity. On Monday, she took more than 50 per cent of the votes, CBC News projects.

Fortier was challenged by Conservative candidate Heidi Jensen, Lyse-Pascale Inamuco of the NDP, Christian Proulx of the Green Party and Jean-Jacques Desgranges for the People's Party of Canada. 

WATCH | Mona Fortier says affordable child care, housing still priorities after being re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier:

Mona Fortier says affordable childcare, housing still priorities after being re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier

46 minutes ago
0:25
Liberal Mona Fortier, who was re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier Monday night, says recovering from the pandemic, fighting climate change and introducing affordable housing are on her list of priorities. 0:25

Candidates also ran for a number of fringe parties, including Free Party Canada candidate Crystelle Bourguignon and Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Elford. The riding also saw one independent candidate in Marie-Chantal Leriche. 

With a large Franco-Ontarian population, Ottawa-Vanier has been solidly red since 1933.

The riding covers 41 square kilometres and has a population of 111,508.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now