Mona Fortier re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier
Riding has been solidly red since 1933
Liberal Mona Fortier has been re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier.
Fortier, who first won the riding in a 2017 byelection, served as the first-ever minister of middle class prosperity. On Monday, she took more than 50 per cent of the votes, CBC News projects.
Fortier was challenged by Conservative candidate Heidi Jensen, Lyse-Pascale Inamuco of the NDP, Christian Proulx of the Green Party and Jean-Jacques Desgranges for the People's Party of Canada.
WATCH | Mona Fortier says affordable child care, housing still priorities after being re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier:
Candidates also ran for a number of fringe parties, including Free Party Canada candidate Crystelle Bourguignon and Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Elford. The riding also saw one independent candidate in Marie-Chantal Leriche.
With a large Franco-Ontarian population, Ottawa-Vanier has been solidly red since 1933.
The riding covers 41 square kilometres and has a population of 111,508.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?