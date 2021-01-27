Mona Fortier re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier

Liberal Mona Fortier has been re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier.

Fortier, who first won the riding in a 2017 byelection, served as the first-ever minister of middle class prosperity. On Monday, she took more than 50 per cent of the votes, CBC News projects.

Fortier was challenged by Conservative candidate Heidi Jensen, Lyse-Pascale Inamuco of the NDP, Christian Proulx of the Green Party and Jean-Jacques Desgranges for the People's Party of Canada.

WATCH | Mona Fortier says affordable child care, housing still priorities after being re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier:

Mona Fortier says affordable childcare, housing still priorities after being re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier 0:25 Liberal Mona Fortier, who was re-elected in Ottawa-Vanier Monday night, says recovering from the pandemic, fighting climate change and introducing affordable housing are on her list of priorities. 0:25

Candidates also ran for a number of fringe parties, including Free Party Canada candidate Crystelle Bourguignon and Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Elford. The riding also saw one independent candidate in Marie-Chantal Leriche.

With a large Franco-Ontarian population, Ottawa-Vanier has been solidly red since 1933.

The riding covers 41 square kilometres and has a population of 111,508.