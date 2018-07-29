Liberals re-elected in Ottawa–Vanier

Liberal Mona Fortier will take the riding of Ottawa–Vanier, CBC News projects.

Mona Fortier kept the seat for the Liberals in an April 2017 byelection, with more than 51 per cent of the vote.

The riding has elected a Liberal in every federal election since it was created in 1933. It's nearly 30 per cent francophone, and about a quarter of its residents are people of colour.

Fortier faced Independent Joel Altman; former New Brunswick MLA and current policy adviser Joel Bernard for the Conservatives; former public servant and veteran Paul Durst for the People's Party; Christian Legeais of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada; Independent Daniel McHugh; Overdose Prevention Ottawa co-founder Stéphanie Mercier for the NDP; Derek Miller of the Rhinocerous Party; Green Party candidate Oriana Ngabirano, who ran in that Rideau–Rockcliffe byelection and runs Ottawa's Healthy Transportation Coalition; and feminist Canadian art historian Michelle Paquette of the Communist Party.

