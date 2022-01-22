Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Police charge suspect in fatal Vanier stabbing

Ottawa police found the suspect in last weekend's fatal stabbing Wednesday evening and have charged him with second-degree murder.

Jayco Partridge, 40, was killed on Saturday morning

CBC News ·
Devon Wynne, 28, was arrested Thursday morning. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police have found the suspect in last weekend's fatal stabbing and have charged him with second-degree murder.

Jayco Partridge, 40, was found badly hurt on Hannah Street and Montreal Road in Vanier around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. Police said he later died in the hospital. 

Devon Wynne was arrested by Ottawa police Wednesday evening, according to a police news release.

The 28-year-old had been named as the suspect the same day as the stabbing.

Wynne is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Corrections

  • Ottawa police initially said the arrest occurred Thursday morning. That detail has been corrected.
    Jan 27, 2022 8:03 AM ET
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now