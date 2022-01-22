Police charge suspect in fatal Vanier stabbing
Ottawa police found the suspect in last weekend's fatal stabbing Wednesday evening and have charged him with second-degree murder.
Jayco Partridge, 40, was killed on Saturday morning
Jayco Partridge, 40, was found badly hurt on Hannah Street and Montreal Road in Vanier around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. Police said he later died in the hospital.
Devon Wynne was arrested by Ottawa police Wednesday evening, according to a police news release.
The 28-year-old had been named as the suspect the same day as the stabbing.
Wynne is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Corrections
- Ottawa police initially said the arrest occurred Thursday morning. That detail has been corrected.Jan 27, 2022 8:03 AM ET