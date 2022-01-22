Police charge suspect in fatal Vanier stabbing

Devon Wynne, 28, was arrested Thursday morning. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police have found the suspect in last weekend's fatal stabbing and have charged him with second-degree murder.

Jayco Partridge, 40, was found badly hurt on Hannah Street and Montreal Road in Vanier around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. Police said he later died in the hospital.

Devon Wynne was arrested by Ottawa police Wednesday evening, according to a police news release.

The 28-year-old had been named as the suspect the same day as the stabbing.

Wynne is expected to appear in court Thursday.