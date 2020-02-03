Rivals battle for rare Liberal seat in Ottawa-Vanier

One of the few remaining provincial Liberal seats is again up for grabs.

Ottawa–Vanier was represented by Nathalie Des Rosiers from the fall of 2016, when she won a previous byelection, until last summer, when she resigned to take a post at the University of Toronto's Massey College.

Local French school board trustee Lucille Collard is the Liberal candidate for this urban riding that stretches from the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill into Gloucester.

The NDP candidate is Myriam Djilane. She works at the Ottawa International Airport for Air Canada and has lived in Haiti, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Former Ottawa-Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers, centre, stepped down last summer to become principal of Massey College. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Benjamin Koczwarski, a civil engineer and city planner, is on the ballot for the Green Party.

Hill staffer Patrick Mayangi, who ran in a city byelection in the same area last year, is trying to take the riding for the PCs.

CBC includes candidates who are listed on Elections Ontario's official page, or on the website of any party that's represented at Queen's Park.

Nominations close Feb. 13. Advance polls are set for Feb. 16 to 21, and byelection day is Feb. 27.

There's also a byelection in the neighbouring district of Orléans.

2018 election results