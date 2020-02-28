Liberal Lucille Collard projected to win Ottawa-Vanier
CBC projects school board trustee will hold central Ottawa riding
French school board trustee Lucille Collard is taking over as the Liberal MPP for Ottawa-Vanier.
CBC News is projecting that Collard, a lawyer and trustee with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, will keep the Liberal stronghold in the party's hands.
With 37 per cent of the polls reporting, Collard had a roughly 2,000-vote lead over her nearest competitor, Myriam Djilane of the NDP.
The seat was previously held by Nathalie Des Rosiers, who stepped aside last summer to take a post at the University of Toronto's Massey College.
Collard, who has lived in the riding for 35 years, tried to win the party's nomination in 2016 but lost to Des Rosiers.
5 decades of Liberal victories
Her byelection victory is yet another in a long string of wins for the Liberals in the heavily French-speaking riding.
The last time the party lost an election in Ottawa-Vanier was 1967.
Other candidates on the ballot Thursday included Benjamin Koczwarski for the Greens and Patrick Mayangi for the Progressive Conservatives.
