Voting extended in Ottawa Valley due to internet slow-down

Several communities in the Ottawa Valley are extending voting into a second day due to problems with internet and telephone voting.

The Township of Laurentian Valley, City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, Town of Renfrew and Township of Whitewater Region have all declared an emergency under the Municipal Elections Act, which allows them to extend voting.

The municipalities will allow internet and telephone voting again tomorrow, and will also allow voters to cast ballots in person from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m at municipal offices.

Several other municipalities in the province have taken similar steps.