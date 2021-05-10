Vaccine eligibility expanding this week

More Ottawans become eligible to register for their COVID-19 jab this week as the Ontario government expands eligibility criteria.

With an influx of vaccines, the province is lowering the eligible age and has including more essential workers.

Anyone who works in the retail sector including grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies will become eligible Tuesday to get vaccinated at one of several community clinics, along with those who work in the court and justice system, transportation and veterinarians.

People with health conditions including heart disease, diabetes and respiratory illness can also register that day, while anyone 40 and over (those born in 1981 or earlier) can register as of Thursday at 8 a.m.

The City of Ottawa said it will soon release details about how high-risk health care workers, such as those who work in hospitals and long-term care homes, will be able to register for their second doses.

Those groups can register using the provincial online booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week.

Nearly 392,000 of the city's residents over 18 — approximately 46 per cent — have already received their first dose.