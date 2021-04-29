Ottawans 55 and over eligible for vaccines Friday

All Ottawans 55 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Friday, the city announced on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone born in or before 1966 will be able to schedule an appointment at a community clinic as of 8 a.m. through the province's online booking system, or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

That phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The city said in its news release that walk-in appointments won't be accepted, even at the end of the day. Leftover doses at the end of the day will be given to pre-booked individuals, it said.

As of Thursday, all Ottawans 60 and older are eligible to be immunized. Other currently eligible groups include residents who are 45 and older and living in hot-spot communities with the postal codes K1T, K1V or K2V, as well as licensed child-care workers, pregnant women and Indigenous populations.

Those who are 40 and older can also book vaccines by contacting a participating pharmacy in Ottawa.

The city announced the lower age limit Thursday as the province plans to open up booking to all adults by the end of May, anticipating the arrival in Ontario of millions of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.