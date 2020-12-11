New vacancy bylaw and permit system comes into effect Tuesday

A new vacant property bylaw goes into effect in Ottawa on Tuesday that requires property owners to get a permit for lots and buildings that have been unoccupied for 120 days.

Council approved the bylaw and permit system in June "to hold property owners accountable for managing their vacant properties," a city release said.

As well as getting a permit, the bylaw requires owners to follow regulations for managing and visiting their sites.

"The vacant property permit system is intended to increase accountability for the owners of vacant buildings and lands, prevent neglect and harmful community impacts that vacancies can cause, and encourage the redevelopment or repurposing of existing vacant properties," the release said.

Annual permits cost $1,507, and revenues from the permits will go toward paying two new full-time positions enforcing the bylaw.

Exemptions

Exemptions can be granted in some cases including vacation properties, travelling workers and snowbirds.

Some vacant properties could be exempt for up to two years on compassionate grounds, in cases where an owner is in care or a catastrophic event has happened.

For more information on vacant properties, visit the city website.

And for more information about getting a permit, check here.