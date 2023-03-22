Ottawa residents, restaurants gear up as Biden arrives today

Ottawans are getting ready for U.S. President Joe Biden as he's set to visit the city with First Lady Jill Biden today and Friday on his first official visit since taking office.

The overnight visit, which is Biden's first since becoming president in 2021, will see him meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon. In preparation, flags line Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as police vehicles make rounds of the area.

Rachel Eugster, co-chair of the local chapter of Democrats Abroad, said she's been anticipating the visit, especially since it's later than a president would typically visit during a term.

Donald Trump never made an official visit to Canada.

"Anytime [Biden] comes is a good time, and we're very excited," said Eugster.

A few dozen initially planned to take a "blue fibreglass Democrats Abroad donkey" with them to Parliament Hill on Friday to get the president's attention, according to Eugster.

Police told them to "please leave the donkey at home," she said.

Still, Eugster said the group plans to march to Parliament Hill to catch a glimpse of the president.

"It's just special having an American president in Ottawa. We're just very happy that the connections between our two countries are so strong and we're happy to have them here in town," she said.

Owner of Zups in the ByWard Market, John Hennessy says he hopes Biden will visit his restaurant. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Will Biden stop in the ByWard Market?

Barack Obama was the last U.S. president to make an official visit to Ottawa, which happened in 2009, and there was quite a frenzy about it

Thousands of people came out to see Obama with some wearing American flags and one woman wearing a dress with his face on it.

During that visit, Obama took a detour with his motorcade to the ByWard Market to try the popular deep-fried pastry, the BeaverTail. He also bought maple-leaf shaped cookies that have since come to be known at one local establishment as "Obama Cookies."

WATCH: Barack Obama reflects on official visit:

Obama says BeaverTails are better than they sound Duration 1:33 U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29.

John Hennessy owns a restaurant, Zups, in the ByWard Market and said he doesn't expect the reception for Biden to be the same.

"We don't have quite the pageantry," he said. "The excitement is not quite as much as the way as it was when Obama was here."

Hennessy said he's personally very excited about Biden's visit, as he's been a long-time fan of the president.

"He's got this political agenda that is just doing the best that he can for all of the people in the U.S., regardless of political colour, and he's proving out his reputation," he said, adding he's a fan of how Biden has quieted naysayers.

Elliot Lockyear, who works in the ByWard Market, says he hopes Biden's visit will mean crowds bring more business downtown. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Hennessy said he wants to catch a glimpse of the president during his visit, and wonders if Biden will visit the ByWard Market.

"I hope that regular Joe shows up for a poutine," he said.

Elliot Lockyear, who works at a ByWard Market restaurant, hopes it might bring more people downtown.

"Without the patios and just the weather right now, all the businesses down here kind of like suffering a bit. So before summer, this would be a nice little hit for business," he said.