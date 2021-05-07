'Biodiversity crisis' threatening urban forest, Ottawa woman warns

An Ottawa woman is sounding the alarm about the health of a 10-hectare urban forest in the city's west end.

Sharon Boddy says too many people are tramping through the Hampton Park woods with unleashed dogs, packing down new pathways that inhibit the growth of native plants.

Boddy said kids are also building forts out of deadwood, disrupting the natural cycle of decomposition and regrowth. She said she dismantles as many of the forts as she can.

A deadwood fort in Hampton Park, one of many. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"You don't want to be pissing on some kid's parade, pardon my French, but it cannot be done in a small place like this," Boddy said.

"When kids build structures from what would normally rot ... the fungus and the insects don't get into it. The woodpeckers that might be feeding on the insects don't have a chance. You are literally taking away breakfast, lunch and dinner for the stuff that we need to grow trees on."

Boddy, 54, believes her first visit to the park was in the womb, after her parents moved to the neighbourhood in 1965.

No argument in the world is going to tell me that your kids' enjoyment today is as valuable as that tomorrow. - Sharon Boddy

"I spent so many hours in this place just looking at trees and birds and discovering things," she said. "I don't understand why you have to destroy something in order to appreciate it.

"We are in a biodiversity crisis. No argument in the world is going to tell me that your kids' enjoyment today is as valuable as that tomorrow."

Visitors to the Hampton Park woods are forming new paths, which Boddy says make it difficult for native species to take hold. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Boddy expressed her concern on a local online group, where she garnered both support and opposition, including one comment that accused her of being a "Karen."

"Oh yes, I've heard that a lot. I've been accused of hating absolutely everybody: dogs, children. I'm the Wicked Witch of the West. Whatever. It's a knee-jerk reaction. You've got to take it in stride. [But] it's not about me. It's about this place."

Xander Colquhoun, 14, is no stranger to the Hampton Park woods. "I am accountable for many of the forts," admitted Colquhoun. "They brought a lot of smiles to me and my friends' faces.

"I still have a fort there. We built it last year and it's still there and we're very proud of it because it's lasted through the winter," he said.

"I understand how it may have disrupted the growth and balance. But it's teaching kids about [being] outside. You're outside instead of sitting on your phone inside."

Why increased foot traffic has caused worry about the health of Hampton Park woods CBC News Ottawa 1:53 Sharon Boddy, with Friends of Hampton Park, says kids creating deadwood forts and pedestrians making new packed-down pathways has disrupted the natural cycle of growth in the 10-hectare urban forest. 1:53

"It got him outdoors," said Marcia Colquhoun, Xander's mother. "I want him off screens."

Colquhoun, 54, said she didn't realize her son's activities in the woods may have posed a risk to the forest, but said she's more concerned about an infill project that backs onto the woods. It will turn two bungalows into four triplexes and mean the removal of 18 protected trees.

"I know that people like Sharon are so committed. I'm grateful to her," Colquhoun said. "But prevent [him from building forts]? I'm really sorry, Sharon, but I can't say that I would. Even now.

"During this pandemic, kids need to be outdoors. Mental health needs to be a major factor in our decision making," said Colquhoun.

Looking skyward from the Hampton Park woods. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"Going into the woods … is relaxing. It gets stress out of your mind," said Ashley Stewart, 15, who lives in a highrise apartment across Highway 417 from Hampton Park and visits several times a week.

Stewart said she hasn't built a fort herself, but has played in existing ones. "The branches are there on the [forest] floor. We're not tearing trees down. That would be harmful to the trees and no one would want to do that."

Like Boddy, Stewart loves the park and knows she's lucky to live nearby. "Growing up here and having a forest around you? Some people don't have [that]."

Nor does everyone agree that the Hampton Park forest is in jeopardy.

Marc Graveline takes his dog Stella for walks several times a day through Hampton Park. (Submitted by Marc Graveline)

"There are a few more paths than there used to be, but nothing crazy or alarming," said Marc Graveline, who has walked his dog through the woods several times a day for the past 15 years.

"I would be very disappointed if they changed the rules to make it more limited than it is, because I don't think there's any abuse."

Hampton Park is owned by the National Capital Commission (NCC), which provided this statement addressing Boddy's concerns: "Throughout the last year, we have seen residents seek outdoor space in record numbers, this puts additional strain on our parks and green spaces. The NCC seeks to balance the preservation of its natural features and the needs for community space."