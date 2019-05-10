Spring weather brings out the tulips — and their admirers
Flowers blossomed in this weekend's spring weather
Ottawa residents and tourists celebrated the warm spring weather Saturday with a trip to the Canadian Tulip Festival.
The flowers appeared in full bloom this weekend, just before the festival officially wraps up on Victoria Day.
Here are some Saturday scenes from Commissioner's Park, the epicentre of the annual floral showcase.
And here are some photos people shared on Twitter from the festival.
Took these at Dow’s Lake on Thursday. <a href="https://t.co/KWPqlRmR8i">pic.twitter.com/KWPqlRmR8i</a>—@HayeSandra
😍🌷 Brilliantly lit 'Ottawa Tulips' shine brightly at this year's 67th annual <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadianTulipFestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadianTulipFestival</a> 🌞 What a day for tiptoeing!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveTulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveTulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulip?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulip</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TulipFestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TulipFestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TulipTime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TulipTime</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaInBloom19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaInBloom19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExploreCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExploreCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flowers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flowers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nature?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nature</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/garden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#garden</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photography</a> <a href="https://t.co/ux5qdbcdaB">pic.twitter.com/ux5qdbcdaB</a>—@TulipCrush
🌷Canadian Tulip Festival 🌷<a href="https://t.co/bA2iZnr9z4">https://t.co/bA2iZnr9z4</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawatulipfestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawatulipfestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/colours?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#colours</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/myottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#myottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulipfestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulipfestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldOfTulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldOfTulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdntulipfest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdntulipfest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawainbloom19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawainbloom19</a> <a href="https://t.co/7nRuxXib4d">pic.twitter.com/7nRuxXib4d</a>—@johnkowalski1
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TulipFestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TulipFestival</a> <a href="https://t.co/TmkHSGHljF">pic.twitter.com/TmkHSGHljF</a>—@les_lapins
Did you take a great shot yourself this year? Share it with us on Twitter.
