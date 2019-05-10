Spring weather brings out the tulips — and their admirers

Ottawa residents and tourists celebrated the warm spring weather Saturday with a trip to the Canadian Tulip Festival.

The flowers appeared in full bloom this weekend, just before the festival officially wraps up on Victoria Day.

Here are some Saturday scenes from Commissioner's Park, the epicentre of the annual floral showcase.

People take photos of tulips in Commissioner's Park during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. T (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A boy runs beside a bed of tulips in Commissioner's Park during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Weiguang Xiao gets a kiss from his four-year-old daughter Ivy as they take a selfie during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Commissioner's Park in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Sreehari Desuru, right, and Sreelakshmi Jujarayin pose for a photo among tulips during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Commissioner's Park in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

And here are some photos people shared on Twitter from the festival.

Took these at Dow’s Lake on Thursday. <a href="https://t.co/KWPqlRmR8i">pic.twitter.com/KWPqlRmR8i</a> —@HayeSandra

😍🌷 Brilliantly lit 'Ottawa Tulips' shine brightly at this year's 67th annual <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadianTulipFestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadianTulipFestival</a> 🌞 What a day for tiptoeing!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveTulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveTulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulip?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulip</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TulipFestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TulipFestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TulipTime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TulipTime</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaInBloom19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaInBloom19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExploreCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExploreCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flowers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flowers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nature?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nature</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/garden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#garden</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photography</a> <a href="https://t.co/ux5qdbcdaB">pic.twitter.com/ux5qdbcdaB</a> —@TulipCrush

🌷Canadian Tulip Festival 🌷<a href="https://t.co/bA2iZnr9z4">https://t.co/bA2iZnr9z4</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawatulipfestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawatulipfestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/colours?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#colours</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/myottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#myottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tulipfestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tulipfestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldOfTulips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldOfTulips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdntulipfest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdntulipfest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawainbloom19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawainbloom19</a> <a href="https://t.co/7nRuxXib4d">pic.twitter.com/7nRuxXib4d</a> —@johnkowalski1

Did you take a great shot yourself this year? Share it with us on Twitter.