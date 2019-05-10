Skip to Main Content
Spring weather brings out the tulips — and their admirers
Ottawa·Photos

Spring weather brings out the tulips — and their admirers

Ottawa residents and tourists celebrated the warm spring weather Saturday with a trip to the Canadian Tulip Festival. 

Flowers blossomed in this weekend's spring weather

CBC News ·
Tulips at Ottawa's Major's Hill Park before the annual Canadian Tulip Festival in May 2019. (Ian Black/CBC)

Ottawa residents and tourists celebrated the warm spring weather Saturday with a trip to the Canadian Tulip Festival. 

The flowers appeared in full bloom this weekend,  just before the festival officially wraps up on Victoria Day. 

Here are some Saturday scenes from Commissioner's Park, the epicentre of the annual floral showcase.

People take photos of tulips in Commissioner's Park during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. T (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
A boy runs beside a bed of tulips in Commissioner's Park during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Weiguang Xiao gets a kiss from his four-year-old daughter Ivy as they take a selfie during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Commissioner's Park in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Sreehari Desuru, right, and Sreelakshmi Jujarayin pose for a photo among tulips during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Commissioner's Park in Ottawa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

And here are some photos people shared on Twitter from the festival.

Did you take a great shot yourself this year? Share it with us on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.