Evacuation, theft, harassment cap weeks of tension for some Ottawa businesses

Some downtown Ottawa businesses say an end to the weeks-long demonstrations has not meant a return to normal, but instead a continuation of harassment and security concerns, including one restaurant facing backlash over a recent social media post praising people who defied protesters.

On Monday, North & Navy tweeted out an offer of free meals to a number of residents who have spoken out against the weeks-long protest. Invitees included Zexi Li, who launched a class-action lawsuit and sought an injunction seeking to silence protesters' truck horns, and three women who made headlines after blocking the path of a big rig in the early days of the demonstrations.

"We're just looking for ways to put people in a good mood after a horrible couple of weeks," said co-owner Adam Vettorel, adding that he considers his invited guests "heroes of the occupation."

We are excited to announce that we are finally re opening on Wednesday <br><br>We missed you all so much 💙<br><br>We would like to invite Blue Jacket guy, Balcony Man, Pot & Ladle man, 3 grannies and of course Zexi Li to dinner on us any time. <br><br>If you know them please pass this along ⚜️ —@northandnavy

Most of the responses to the tweet were quite positive, except for "a few online trolls," he told CBC.

"They've been leaving us bad reviews and emailing us some pretty nasty things ... A lot of them aren't even from the Ottawa area."

Mall evacuation 'scary,' worker says

Vettorel's experience this week underscores some of the lingering tensions in downtown Ottawa in the wake of the protests.

On Tuesday — just hours after the Rideau Centre reopened for the first time since shuttering more than three weeks ago — the mall was evacuated and closed for approximately three hours.

Officers recovered an imitation firearm after a shoplifting call, according to sources, and one person was taken into custody.

Sheena McLaughlin, who works at the mall, called the evacuation scary.

"Security were definitely being a little bit panicked," she said, adding she saw armed officers run by at one point.

The Rideau Centre was evacuated for a few hours Tuesday after police responded to a shoplifting call. (Buntola Nou/CBC)

But she said she also wasn't surprised something occurred given the situation in the city's downtown over the last several weeks and the current police blockades.

"It doesn't feel as safe as I think we wanted it to be at the moment," she said.

She said staff are simply trying to get back to work after being off for so long without pay.

Theft the 'icing on the top of the cake'

Starling Ottawa, a new restaurant in the ByWard Market, had been eyeing a grand opening last Friday after protest-related delays.

But that day came and went without opening their doors because of inaccessible streets and the major police push against demonstrators, said Ryan Quennell. the restaurant's general manager.

It also faced another set back after two people broke in on Saturday, taking much of the restaurant's high-end alcohol inventory.

He said the theft, captured on the business's security cameras, is being investigated by police.

"This trucker convoy that was down on Wellington and in the downtown core was 10 times worse than the pandemic ever was," he said.

Ryan Quennell is the general manager of Starling Ottawa in the Byward Market. (CBC)

Staff were already feeling uneasy before the break-in, which was "the icing on the cake," Quennell added.

The same day the restaurant was broken into, the federal government announced it would funnel $20 million to Ottawa businesses affected by the protests.

Mayor Jim Watson then signalled that city council will discuss a host of additional financial relief measures intended help businesses recover at Wednesday's city council meeting.