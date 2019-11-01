Wild wind whips up damage in Ottawa area

Strong winds hurled a chunk of a tree through the windshield of a moving car in Ottawa's east end Friday morning, sending the driver to hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics said it happened around 7:40 a.m. on Old Montreal Road near Quigley Hill Road in the Cumberland area. There were four people in the Kia, but only the driver, a man in his 50s, was hurt, suffering a cut hand and neck pain.

Winds were measured gusting above 70 km/h at Ottawa's airport Friday morning, knocking out power to more than 34,000 customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, most of them Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario.

Fallen branches, wire and other debris blocked several roads and pathways in the area.

Traffic Disruption areas due to weather, downed tree branches, downed wires : 3909 Stonecrest Rd / 1126 Morin / Old Montreal Rd & Quigley Hill / 108 Delong / McCordick & Polock / Albion & Walkley Rd / Please avoid these areas. Drive with caution. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> —@OttawaPolice

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/1000Island?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#1000Island</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY137?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY137</a> Thousand Island Bridge - Due to high winds, the Thousand Island Bridge Authority is imposing a light weight / high profile vehicle restriction until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> —@511Ontario

In the city's Central Park neighbourhood, the wind peeled the siding from the side of a home.

How’s your day going? Better than this guy’s. Siding blown off and fence down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weather</a> <a href="https://t.co/wGIx1t7W3i">pic.twitter.com/wGIx1t7W3i</a> —@TSluzar

The ferry between Dunrobin and Quyon was out of service Friday morning.

Wind warnings remain in place along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.