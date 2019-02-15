Truck convoy set to snarl traffic in Ottawa next week

A convoy demanding the federal government do more to get oil pipelines built is set to slow down traffic in Ottawa next week.

The United We Roll Convoy for Canada has set out from Alberta and is expected to arrive in Ottawa next Tuesday, Feb. 19, causing traffic delays that day and Wednesday.

The transport trucks and other vehicles plan to drive around Parliament Hill on those days.

The city is planning to close Wellington Street between Kent and Elgin streets starting at 8 a.m. and extending through the afternoon rush hour on both days.

Commuters are encouraged to consider alternate routes, or walking, biking or telecommuting. The city is also warning people to expect delays on OC Transpo.