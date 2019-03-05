Inside Ottawa's traffic nerve centre

At Ottawa's traffic control centre, a wall of screens flash with live video from cameras perched near hundreds of busy intersections.

The traffic team keeps a close eye on the monitors, as well as the computers on their desks that show the status of traffic signals across the city, ready to punch in a fix to alleviate congestion.

There's little room for error.

"We don't have the extra capacity to absorb the deviations anymore. Ottawa's grown," said Stuart Edison, the control centre's director.

Ottawa's rapid growth has made the job of handling traffic disruptions — whether planned or not — both more challenging and more critical than ever before.

To help handle the added workload, the control centre, which occupies a nondescript city building on Loretta Avenue in Hintonburg, is replacing its aging analog system with digital technology, allowing it to add more traffic cameras than the 250 currently in use.

The upgrade will also improve image quality and archiving, and make the whole system easier to maintain, Edison said.

Here's a look behind the scenes at Ottawa's traffic control centre.

Edison's team keeps watch over your morning and afternoon commute, looking for collisions and other unscheduled mishaps that can tie up traffic in a flash.

The team can quickly contact police, dispatch city crews or adjust traffic signal cycles to minimize the impact.

"That could be as simple as lengthening the green for one direction or bringing on a left turn that's not normally on at that time of day," Edison said.

It's a balancing act between competing demands because a green light in one direction means a red in the other, Edison pointed out.

"You can't just manually ignore all the demands and turn from green to red and leave it that way."

Things have really changed since CBC News visited Ottawa's traffic control centre in 1978. (CBC Archives)

The city's intersections have actually been managed remotely since the mid-1970s, when staff would monitor traffic lights on a giant wall map.

This place is lit

Ottawa has more than 1,600 traffic signals. They're assembled and maintained in a workshop located in the traffic centre's basement.

There's even a display of all the different sensors that are used to trigger the lights.

Signs, signs, everywhere signs

The sign production facility down the hall from the signal shop is where all of the city's road signs, parking signs and posters for municipal work are made.

The city also sells decommissioned signs through its website.

