What's old is new again in this year's top toys

When it comes to gifts for the kids this holiday season, an Ottawa toy store says shoppers are turning back to the classics.

Patti Taggart, owner of Tag Along Toys on Bank Street, tries to specialize in items you don't find in your traditional box stores.

L.O.L Surprise Dolls might be flying off the shelves elsewhere, but at her shop, Taggart said retro throwbacks are in high demand, along with presents that have a little local flavour.

Ottawa Monopoly

Her top seller right now is the Ottawa Monopoly board game.

"I cannot tell you how many I have sold," Taggart said earlier this week.

Customers are popping in daily asking for the $75 Hasbro spinoff. All profits go to children's charities in the Ottawa region.

Lava lamps and mood rings

Taggart says another classic has been lighting it up this December.

"Lava lamps have been a big hit," Taggart said.

The mesmerizing floating globs encased in glass now come in a range of colours and even glitter options, like rose gold, gold and silver.

"As the kids get older, I find it's getting harder and harder to buy things for them, so [a lava lamp] is one of the things I recommend when a child has all these electronics and everything else at home."

Another popular throwback this year are mood rings, she said. In fact, Taggart has had trouble keeping them in stock.

"We have dinosaur ones, unicorn ones … boys and girls, equally love them," she said.

Speak & Spell

Taggart says she's also getting a lot of interest in the reboot of another classic, Speak & Spell. The toy that helps kids spell 200 hard words was first introduced in the late 1970s and made extra famous by E.T. when the alien called home with one in 1982.

The Speak & Spell is back in 2019 to teach modern kids how to spell like it did in the 1982 classic film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. (Universal Pictures)

The revived version sells for around $40.

"The fact that it got brought out again this year, it was so exciting," said Taggart, who credits her own spelling skills to the gadget.

Farm Hoppers

For younger kids, Taggart suggests picking up a Farm Hopper. The inflatable animals come in a range of species, including moose and cows.

Farm Hoppers are a popular, inflatable toy for toddlers. (Instagram/Farm Hoppers)

Toddlers ages 18 months to four years can bounce around with the toy, so it's both fun and helps provide a bit of exercise. Farm Hoppers retail for about $25.

"They've been really popular for little guys," Taggart said.

DIY bath bombs, lip balm

For older kids, say age six and older, crafts like making your own bath bombs or lip balms remains popular this year.

The Montreal company Kiss Naturals makes a do-it-yourself lip lava lamp lip gloss kit. (Instagram/Kiss Naturals)

Taggart likes the Montreal company Kiss Naturals, which makes a range of do-it-yourself kits for kids, including a lava lamp lip gloss. The kits retail for approximately $20.

Taggart, a registered early-childhood educator, recommends people shopping for kids look for toys that can be played with multiple times, in different ways. The more open-ended the play, the better.

Toys like Squigz, where kids use suction to create new forms or patterns and Mix or Match, where cars and animals that can be combined in different ways to create new toys, generally have a longer play life, she said.